The big picture behind Google's largest acquisition failure

Two weeks ago, the tech industry was abuzz with the news of Alphabet, Google's parent, trying to acquire cloud security startup Wiz for around $23 billion. It was to be Alphabet's largest acquisition ever, 85% more than the amount it paid for Motorola Mobility in 2011, and four times more than it paid for Mandiant, another cybersecurity firm. For Wiz, the price was almost twice its most-recent valuation. However, Wiz turned down the offer, and the deal collapsed. The drama highlighted not only the strategic interests of Google, but also some of the big issues facing the tech industry.