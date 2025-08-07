Alvarez & Marsal downplays Trump tariffs, bets big on India's infra boom
Summary
The global consultancy is planning to triple its headcount to about 60 people in the country for its infrastructure services practice over the next six months, Marcos Ganut, managing director and global head of infrastructure and capital projects at the firm, said.
Notwithstanding US president Donald Trump's punitive tariffs on India, New York-based professional services and consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) is betting big on the infrastructure boom in the world's fastest-growing major economy.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story