Amagi on FAST track to tap India's growing connected TV market; expects business to double in three years
Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 14 May 2025, 11:47 AM IST
SummaryCloud-based video platform Amagi expects its India business to double in three years, driven by the rapid rise of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and connected TVs.
Amagi, a cloud-based video broadcasting and distribution platform, expects its India business to double over the next three years, led by the growth of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST), according to one of the company's co-founders.
