Amagi hires Kotak, Citi, IIFL, Goldman to raise up to ₹3,200 cr in IPO
Summary
- Amagi, whose clients include NBC Universal, CBS, USA Today and Rakuten, is likely to file draft IPO papers after April. The media tech startup is backed by marquee investors including General Atlantic and Accel.
Media technology unicorn Amagi Media Labs has hired Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, IIFL Capital and Goldman Sachs as investment banks to raise up to ₹3,200 crore in an initial public offering (IPO), two people aware of the matter said.
