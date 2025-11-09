Amazon's AI comeback: Inside the cloud king’s race to close the Big Tech gap
howindialives.com 5 min read 09 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
A $38 billion OpenAI deal, record capex, and surging Amazon Web Services growth signal Amazon’s AI comeback. But sustainability will be the real test.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For years, markets saw Amazon and Apple as laggards in the artificial intelligence race dominated by Microsoft, Google, and Meta.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story