Inside Amazon’s $200 mn Axio buy and a masterplan to dominate India’s fintech market
Radhika P. Nair 10 min read 17 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
The e-tailing giant has long-term ambitions to become a full-fledged fintech player. But it has lost out on UPI payments to PhonePe and Google Pay. Can Axio, with its ‘buy now pay later’ products, save the day?
Chennai: In early September, Amazon received regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of Axio (CapFloat Financial Services Pvt Ltd), an Indian digital lender. The deal, estimated at $200 million in value, is the e-tailing giant’s largest acquisition in the country to date. And yet, investors and market watchers found no ‘drama’ in the deal.
