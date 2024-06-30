Amazon, built by retail, invests in its AI future
Sebastian Herrera , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Jun 2024, 04:27 PM IST
SummaryAmazon, now the fifth-ever U.S. company to reach $2 trillion in market value, is planning to spend more than $100 billion over the next decade on data centers for AI computing.
Amazon built a $2 trillion company through years of aggressive spending on its retail and logistics businesses. Its future gains will likely be determined by the billions designated to fund its artificial-intelligence push.
