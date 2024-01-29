Amazon Can’t Afford a Race to the Bottom

Many things are looking much better for the e-commerce giant compared with a year ago. On Monday, Amazon formally launched advertising into its Prime Video streaming service. That could give further fuel to an ad business already generating nearly $44 billion a year in revenue for Amazon, given that Prime Video is widely estimated to have the second-largest penetration in the U.S. streaming market after Netflix. Analysts for MoffettNathanson estimated Friday that the move could net Amazon more than $2 billion “in incremental video ad dollars" next year.

The expanded move into advertising comes as Amazon has regained momentum in other areas of its business. When the company reports year-end results on Thursday, it is expected to show revenue increasing 11% for 2023, according to consensus analyst estimates from FactSet, compared with 9% growth for 2022—which was the first time Amazon ever grew overall sales in the single-digit range. Profits have expanded even further; Wall Street also expects $34 billion in operating income for the year, equating to a record-high margin of 6% compared with the five-year-low operating margin of 2.4% that Amazon showed for 2022, when the company was still reeling from the costs of a massive, Covid-era expansion of its fulfillment network.

But, as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is fond of saying: “Your margin is my opportunity." Among Amazon’s many challengers in both its retail and cloud-computing businesses are Chinese e-commerce players Temu and Shein, which have surged in popularity globally and even on Amazon’s home turf. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the two—which specialize in ultracheap products and apparel produced in China—are now shipping an average of a million packages a day each in the U.S.

There is also TikTok, which has integrated online shopping into its popular social network that now claims more than 150 million users in the U.S. The company owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance is even setting up its own warehouse and fulfillment network in the U.S., potentially giving it more muscle to compete with Amazon’s delivery speeds. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that ByteDance aims to grow TikTok’s U.S. e-commerce business to $17.5 billion in gross merchandise volume this year—a 10-fold increase from 2023.

That is still a pittance compared with the $594 billion in North American GMV that Amazon is projected to do this year, according to consensus estimates from Visible Alpha. But the need to keep growing such a huge business—Amazon is one of only three companies in the world currently generating over $500 billion in annual revenue—while also staying out of single-digit growth purgatory means Amazon can’t afford to cede much ground in what is still its core business of online retail.

Hence, Amazon isn’t ignoring the threat. Among several changes to fees for its third-party business that Amazon announced last month was a sharp reduction in the commissions charged to sellers of apparel products priced below $20. “We believe that this is an attempt to make Amazon more competitive vs low-price apparel entrants such as Shein and Temu," Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik wrote in a note to clients at the time.

But Amazon still has to strike a delicate balance between keeping business while also not taking down the profit margins that are now a crucial part of its story with investors. And that can’t fully depend on its highly profitable AWS cloud business, which is now larger than most enterprise software companies but still only 16% of Amazon’s total revenue. AWS commanded a near-record-high operating margin of 29% in 2022—down only 1 percentage point from the year before—yet Amazon’s companywide margin was still cut nearly in half that year.

Amazon can’t really afford a repeat of that. The company’s stock price boomed 81% last year and is finally getting back near the record range it enjoyed in mid-2021, when Bezos handed over the chief-executive reins to Andy Jassy. Wall Street is banking on a beefed-up bottom line; analysts expect Amazon’s operating income to average 36% annual growth over the next three years while revenue is expected to average just 11% annual growth in that time, according to FactSet.

“Expect continued focus on ‘Harvest Mode’ to support all-time high margins and stock outperformance in 2024," Brent Thill of Jefferies wrote in a note to clients on Thursday, contrasting the new phase with lower-margin “investment mode" periods that have characterized much of Amazon’s past. And earlier this month, Brian Nowak of Morgan Stanley boosted his operating income target for Amazon in 2025 by 14%, citing in his report both the new Prime Video advertising business and “faster improvements in [North American] retail profitability."

Fortunately, Amazon doesn’t have to compete on price alone. Its huge fulfillment network now allows for same-day or next-day delivery in many cases in the U.S.—speeds that its rivals can’t consistently match. And its Prime membership program that Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimates is now at 173 million U.S. subscribers creates a strong incentive for shoppers to make Amazon their first stop. “Temu and Shein need to successfully expand their offering before they become a meaningful threat to Amazon," wrote Thill of Jefferies. Cheap threads alone won’t unravel the Everything Store.

