Amazon Can’t Afford a Race to the Bottom

The expanded move into advertising comes as Amazon has regained momentum in other areas of its business. When the company reports year-end results on Thursday, it is expected to show revenue increasing 11% for 2023, according to consensus analyst estimates from FactSet, compared with 9% growth for 2022—which was the first time Amazon ever grew overall sales in the single-digit range. Profits have expanded even further; Wall Street also expects $34 billion in operating income for the year, equating to a record-high margin of 6% compared with the five-year-low operating margin of 2.4% that Amazon showed for 2022, when the company was still reeling from the costs of a massive, Covid-era expansion of its fulfillment network.