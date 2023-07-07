Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel's failure forces Amazon to evalute budgets for major shows2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has requested a budget analysis for major shows, including the underperforming series Citadel, which failed to captivate viewers as expected. The show, starring Priyanka Chopra, received mixed reviews and did not make an impact on Nielsen's top 10 list.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has requested a detailed budget analysis for major shows, including the lackluster spy thriller series Citadel, according to a media report. The Priyanka Chopra starrer show has received mixed reviews and failed to make an impact on Nielsen's top 10 list. Despite a massive budget of $250 million, the show underperformed in captivating viewers as expected.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×