Amazon Could Soon Be on Hook for Safety of Third-Party Products It Sells and Ships
SummaryAn order from the Consumer Product Safety Commission could classify it as a distributor, potentially exposing it to more legal claims. Amazon says it already works to protect consumers.
Amazon.com is facing a government order that could make it responsible for the safety of goods that it sells for outside vendors on its website and ships for them through its logistics network.
