Amazon expands India push with Govt tie-ups for artisans, women-led enterprises and more — full details

Amazon Inc. on Thursday announced collaborations with multiple state-run institutions to support traditional artisans, women-led enterprises, emerging startups, and research-driven innovation in India’s logistics ecosystem.

These partnerships with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) under the Ministry of Railways – aim to expand market access, build capability, and contribute meaningfully to India’s economic priorities, the company said in a press statement.

35 billion investment “We are committed to working closely with these Government of India institutions to support artisans, entrepreneurs, and the evolving logistics ecosystem. These collaborations are opportunities to contribute to India’s long-term development goals while expanding access and opportunity for communities and businesses across the country,” Samir Kumar, country Manager, Amazon India, said in the statement.

The latest announcement comes a day after the company stated that it will make a massive $35 billion investment in India over the next five years, generating 3.8 million cumulative jobs.

This is after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged to invest $17.5 billion in India. However, Nadella did not specifically announce any job opportunities or the exact numbers if they arise.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya collab Amazon is collaborating with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), India’s first university dedicated to transportation and logistics, to deepen research and sector capability, according to the statement. The partnership is being formalised through an MoU with the Office of the Vice Chancellor and will focus on railway freight corridors, multimodal transport, technology-led logistics efficiency, and sustainability initiatives.

It will also include the publication of a report on warehousing opportunities and challenges in India. As part of the engagement, Amazon will support a dedicated research chair position at GSV to advance long-term work in areas of shared interest, according to the statement.

Prof Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, said, “GSV is committed to shaping the future of India’s logistics sector through rigorous research and specialised talent development, being the only university for the sector in the country. Our collaboration with the logistics leader Amazon India brings valuable industry insights that will help informed planning, design, and innovation across logistics and transportation through coworking projects.”

Amazon India has also partnered with MoMSME to support the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which enables traditional artisans and craftspeople – including blacksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, carpenters, and sculptors – whose skills are passed down through generations.

‘Amazon’s Karigar program’ These artisans will be onboarded on Amazon.in under Amazon’s Karigar programme, enabling them to showcase handmade products across categories such as apparel, home décor, footwear, and jewellery. Amazon’s Karigar program works with government bodies and artisan cooperatives to preserve traditional crafts and provide artisans with greater digital and market access.

“The PM Vishwakarma Scheme aims to strengthen India’s traditional artisans by improving access to tools, training, and markets. Our collaboration with Amazon India will support these artisans in participating more meaningfully in the digital economy and in building sustainable livelihoods, contributing towards our vision of a Viksit Bharat,” said Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

‘Saheli Accelerate program’ Amazon has also expanded its collaboration with DPIIT to further support women-led businesses and early-stage startups. Under the strengthened partnership, the Saheli Accelerate program will scale from 18 to 50 women-led businesses, with a sharper focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and deeper mentorship support. Amazon will additionally offer prioritised onboarding and launch assistance to direct customer startups joining the Amazon.in marketplace.

“DPIIT continues to work toward strengthening India’s innovation landscape, especially among women-led businesses and young startups. Startup India’s collaboration with Amazon India helps extend these efforts by broadening access to mentorship, markets, and early-stage support,” said Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said.

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc.