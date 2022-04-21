A group of New York city and state pension funds that collectively own more than $5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock are urging fellow shareholders to vote against re-election of two board members for what the institutions say are failures to adequately protect worker safety.

New York City’s pension fund, which represents the teachers, police department, fire department and other unions, has paired up with New York state’s pension fund and the office of the Illinois state treasurer to vote against the re-election of Amazon directors Daniel Huttenlocher and Judith McGrath. The two directors sit on a committee on Amazon’s board that oversees leadership development.

In an interview, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, a Democrat, said Amazon’s directors have repeatedly declined requests to meet and discuss Amazon’s treatment of its workers, which the groups say “violate state and federal law and also conflict with Amazon’s own human-rights policy."

The funds allege that Amazon’s board hasn’t adequately overseen the health and safety of its workers and expressed concern about the rate of worker injury and turnover at Amazon workplaces.

When asked for comment, an Amazon spokesman provided the company’s safety report. “In 2021, we invested $300 million in safety improvements such as capital improvements, new safety technology, vehicle safety controls, and engineering ergonomic solutions," the report says.

Institutional investors have asked for shareholder proposals urging better workplace conditions for employees in the past, but it is rare for an investor to urge other shareholders to vote directors out over the issue. The funds hold just over $5.3 billion in shares of Amazon, or about 0.3% of the company’s $1.6 trillion market value. Mr. Lander said he plans to encourage other pension funds and investors to join the campaign to vote against the directors. The New York state pension fund is overseen by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat.

Amazon workers last year suffered serious injury at twice the rate of non-Amazon warehouses, according to a study published this month by the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions. Amazon has said its rate of injury has been slightly above that of warehouses peers, and slightly below that of peers in the courier and delivery business, putting it on par with others overall.

Some Amazon employees say the company has unrealistic expectations for the pace at which they want workers to sort packages. In some locations, they are expected to prepare hundreds of packages an hour to support the company’s quick-delivery apparatus, according to interviews. For workers seeking to organize, those performance quotas are usually among the top issues they feel like a union could help address, employees said.

Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in his annual letter to shareholders this month that the company’s employee-injury rates were “sometimes misunderstood," but he vowed to improve. Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos last year vowed to make Amazon “Earth’s Best Employer."

Amazon during the past two years has introduced new safety training related to body mechanics and boosted wages and benefits. Mr. Jassy said the company wants to further improve safety through a focus on reducing strains, falls and repetitive-stress injuries.

Earlier this month, Reps. Cori Bush (D., Mo.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) sent a letter to Mr. Jassy on behalf of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting documents related to Amazon’s labor practices, particularly during severe weather. In December, after a series of tornadoes killed dozens of people in several states, six workers died at an Amazon warehouse that was struck in Illinois.

Their letter points to media reports that Amazon managers were threatened by their bosses with termination if they left work to find shelter.

Amazon has said workers at the warehouse had little time to prepare for the tornado, and executives have said that the company made significant efforts that night to ensure the safety of employees.

The move from the pension funds adds new pressure over labor issues at Amazon as the company battles a burgeoning union movement. Earlier this month, Amazon’s warehouse workers in Staten Island, N.Y., voted to create the tech giant’s first union in the U.S., providing a victory for labor activists who have long sought to bring representation to the nation’s second-largest private employer. Workers at a second Staten Island warehouse are set to vote on unionization next week.

The “vote no" campaign on Amazon directors was unanimously approved by New York City’s five pension funds, which represent some of the country’s largest unions, said Mr. Lander. He added that he was concerned by reports that Amazon management attempted to undermine unionization efforts.

Amazon executives have said they recognize the right of their employees to unionize but believe employees will be better off without a union.

Amazon is also the target of an activist investor. In February, Dan Loeb, whose Third Point LLC counts Amazon as one of its biggest holdings, told his investors that there is $1 trillion of untapped value in Amazon’s stock, The Wall Street Journal reported. Mr. Loeb said he thinks Amazon would obtain more value as two separate companies: retail and cloud computing. But there are no indications Mr. Loeb plans to run a full-fledged campaign.

