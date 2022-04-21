Amazon faces new activism from pension funds in New York over worker safety

Institutional investors have asked for shareholder proposals urging better workplace conditions for employees in the past, but it is rare for an investor to urge other shareholders to vote directors out over the issue. The funds hold just over $5.3 billion in shares of Amazon, or about 0.3% of the company’s $1.6 trillion market value. Mr. Lander said he plans to encourage other pension funds and investors to join the campaign to vote against the directors. The New York state pension fund is overseen by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat.