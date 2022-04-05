MUMBAI : The Supreme Court on Monday said Amazon and Future group have mutually agreed to appear before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) while also asking the international tribunal to expedite the matter.

The top court has also asked the two parties to file a joint memo with respect to restarting their arbitration proceedings before SIAC.

“It is stated and agreed by both the parties (Amazon and Future Group) that they wish to appear before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and request that the proceedings, pending adjudication before it, be expedited on the issues agreed upon between them. Towards this purpose, both the parties are directed to file a joint memo of consent terms by 5 April," said a Supreme court bench led by chief justice N.V. Ramana.

The matter will now be taken up by the court on 6 April.

The apex court also asked both parties to request the Delhi high court to hear the matter pertaining to the enforcement of arbitral award passed by emergency arbitrator of SIAC on priority.

Earlier in January, Delhi high court stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration, which is going on before a three-member tribunal over the sale of Future Group’s retail assets for ₹24,713 crore to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). The deal between RIL and the Future Group was entered into in August 2020.

Chief Justice D.N. Patel had said that if the stay was not granted, it would cause irreparable loss to Future Group.

Last week, Gopal Subramanium, counsel for Amazon, said that Future Group’s assets, including Big Bazaar retail chain, should not be alienated till the dispute over its merger with Reliance Retail is decided by the arbitral tribunal.

The deal is being opposed by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC on ground that its investment of ₹1,400 crore in Future Coupons, which is one of promoters of Future Retail, does not allow Future to sell retail assets to certain companies, including Reliance. At stake is whether Amazon can become a bigger force in a $900 billion retail market, with 1.3 billion consumers, than Reliance. Future Retail had last week told the Supreme court that for ₹1,400 crore, Amazon has destroyed a ₹26,000 crore company.

