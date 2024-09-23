Amazon increases influencer payouts ahead of key festival sale

Mumbai: Amazon has announced an increase in commission rates for the 50,000 creators that are a part of its influencer marketing network, to push sales during it's flagship Great Indian Festival sale.

"At Amazon India, we're dedicated to supporting the creator community and empowering them to achieve success," said Zahid Khan, director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets, Amazon. "We believe this enhanced support system will not only benefit creators but also translate into a more engaging and rewarding shopping experience for our customers."

The revised model will offer influencers a substantial surge of up to double their commission, the e-commerce giant said in a press statement. Additionally, target linked incentives of up to 15% of revenue generated have also been introduced to incentivise influencers whose content drives sales.

“This increased commission rate from Amazon.in for the Great Indian Festival is a massive win for creators like myself," said influencer Surbhi Bhargava, a.k.a, Mombuddy, in the press statement. "With the festive season approaching, people are actively looking for deals, and this extra boost means we can be even more helpful in guiding them towards the perfect purchases."

The key categories with the highest standard commission income rate increases include apparel and accessories, beauty and personal care, appliances, home and kitchen products, lawn and garden items, furniture, sports equipment, and toys and books.

In addition to fee changes, as part of Amazon Live, which is a live shopping programme where customers can directly interact with content creators who showcase products, answer customer questions in real time, run polls, and offer limited duration deals, hundreds of creators will run over a 1,500+ live streams across categories including mobiles, home appliances, home décor, fashion and beauty among many others for the festival sale.