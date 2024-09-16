Amazon Great Indian Festival to start on September 27; check latest deals and offers here

Riya R Alex
Published16 Sep 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Amazon announced its Great Indian Festival Sale on September 27. The e-commerce platform plans to offer huge discounts on various products, ranging from mobile phones to clothing to travel bookings. Customers can avail of up to 70 per cent discounts on selected items.

Customers will get an instant 10 per cent discount on using State Bank of India's (SBI) credit and debit cards to make payment transactions during the sale. On using the Amazon Pay UPI feature to make payments, customers can avail 100 cashback on a minimum order value of 1,000.

 

Amazon will offer added benefits such as free delivery on the first order, payment on delivery and an easy product return policy.

Additionally, the e-commerce platform will offer a welcome reward which will include 20 per cent cashback with no minimum order value. Amazon Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the Great Indian Festival Sale.

 

Check the deals here:

Mobile phone deals

Mobile phone prices will start from 5,999. Customers can opt for 24 months of no-cost EMIs on brands such as Samsung, One Plus, and Realme.

Kitchenware and home decor deals

Kitchenware appliances, home decor, sports and fitness products will start from 79.

Headphones and smartwatches

Electronics such as headphones will start from 699, and smartwatches will cost around 799. Amazon is offering up to 70 per cent off on office stationery.

Clothing, footwear and beauty products

Customers can buy clothing items under 499, footwear starting at 399, and makeup and beauty products starting from 99.

Electronics

Customers can avail of up to 60 per cent off on washing machines, and prices of air conditioners will start from 25,990. The discounts will be available on brands such as LG, Samsung, Godrej and Haier.

Amazon is offering up to 65 per cent discount on smart TVs starting from 6,999. Additionally, it will offer no-cost EMIs and a three-year warranty on brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Xiaomi.

Travel bookings

For travel bookings, the e-commerce platform will offer up to 60 per cent discounts on hotel bookings, in addition to discounts on first flight and train bookings.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:12 PM IST
