Amazon India hires 1.1 lakh seasonal employees in major Indian cities ahead of festive season

Amazon India has created more than 1.1 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of the upcoming festival season to ensure fast and reliable deliveries, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Several direct and indirect jobs have been offered in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, it said.

“Amazon's commitment to create over 1 lakh seasonal employment opportunities across India is a commendable step towards bolstering the nation's workforce during the festive period,” the company statement quoted Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya as saying.

“It is encouraging to see the company hiring a significant number of women and persons with disabilities for these roles while prioritising the well-being of its associates through initiatives focused on their safety, healthcare, and educational support,” the minister added.

Amazon has hired thousands of women and around 1,900 persons with disabilities, the company said.

"We are committed to providing customers across every serviceable pin-code in India with fast and reliable deliveries this festive season. To meet this goal, we have hired over 1.1 lakh additional people to strengthen our fulfillment and logistics network and ensure we can handle the increased demand seamlessly,” Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations, Amazon India said.

Other initiatives Amazon India has also introduced initiatives such as Project Ashray which offers dedicated resting points for delivery associates in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Sushruta is a welfare programme which provides healthcare support to truck drivers through early detection, diagnosis, and health camps in selected regions.

The Pratidhi Scholarship provides scholarships to associates' children for quality education. Additionally, Amazon India said it provides various amenities to its employees such as onsite medical facilities.

The e-commerce platform held Samriddhi camps to ensure enrollment of employees in government programmes such as the E-Shram portal and Health ID under PM Jan Aarogya Yojana. Additionally, it also provides social security benefits through provident funds and insurance protection against accidents and injury.