Amazon India launches massive recruitment drive: Over 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs created ahead of festive season

Amazon India has announced the creation of more than 150,000 seasonal positions across its operations network, including fulfilment centres, sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations, as the company prepares for the upcoming festive period.

Opportunities across 400+ cities The opportunities are spread across more than 400 cities, covering major urban centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, among others. The roles include both direct and indirect positions within Amazon’s operations, aimed at managing the increased demand during the festive season.

Amazon India also stated that thousands of women associates and over 2,000 differently-abled individuals have been offered positions as part of this recruitment drive. A majority of the new employees have already been onboarded and trained in preparation for the expected surge in customer orders over the coming weeks.

Investment in water replenishment projects Meanwhile, Amazon India announced on 11 August that it has committed more than ₹37 crore to water replenishment initiatives across the country. The projects are expected to restore over 3 billion litres of water annually, benefiting communities facing water scarcity.

The programme covers four major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Mumbai and aligns with Amazon’s aim to return more water to communities than it consumes in its direct operations in India by 2027.

Also Read | Amazon India sees festive surge in luxury sales: Apple tablet sales up 10x

Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations for Amazon India and Australia, highlighted the urgency of addressing water security as a critical environmental challenge in India. He added that the projects aim to strengthen both immediate water access and long-term resilience, supporting agricultural livelihoods, enhancing biodiversity, and securing urban water supplies.

Amazon’s portfolio includes the restoration of Yamare Lake near Bengaluru and Sai Reddy Lake near Hyderabad, in partnership with SayTrees, expected to replenish around 570 million litres annually. In New Delhi, a Yamuna River watershed project with Hasten Regeneration is projected to add 400 million litres each year.