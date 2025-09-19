Amazon India's big play is now ads, and q-comm the new billboard
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 19 Sept 2025, 05:24 pm IST
Summary
Amazon India's advertising revenue is growing faster than its e-commerce business, spurred by the new Amazon Now vertical. Despite this, competitors like Blinkit and Zepto are ahead in quick commerce, presenting challenges for Amazon to catch up in the advertising space.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Amazon India's advertisement revenue engines, which already outpace its e-commerce business, may get further fuel with the expansion of its new vertical Amazon Now, as the quick commerce venture opens up more advertising space. Yet the company still has catching up to do, since rivals Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart are already far ahead in the game on their established quick commerce apps.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story