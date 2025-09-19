Amazon India's big play is now ads, and q-comm the new billboard

While the competition is stiff in the online advertising space, the shift indicates dilution for tech giants Google and Meta, who have long dominated the scene. However, there seems to be space for all in the online advertising universe. “The way these numbers are looking for all platforms, it's not like one is snatching from the other. They're just growing the net pie of retail media. I think where they're snatching from is a bit of Google revenue, a bit of traditional streaming revenue, and not really from one another. The overall retail media is stealing from other categories," said Jhawar.