Amazon India to cut down its selling fees by 12% ahead of festive season

Amazon India has announced that it will reduce selling fees by up to 12% across various categories from September 9.

Published24 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Amazon India on Saturday, August 24 has announced a reduction of up to 12 per cent in selling fees in multiple product categories in its marketplace prior to the festive season.

The announced reduction in fees will be applicable from September 9. This will help sellers to widen their product portfolio on the platform apart from boosting growth, news agency, PTI reported.

"With the changes, sellers on Amazon India will benefit from a drop in selling fees, ranging from 3-12 per cent, across various product categories", a PTI report said quoting Amazon India.

The new changes in the rate card will majorly benefit products costing below 500, it said.

 

“ At Amazon, we are invested in supporting businesses of all sizes, from small and medium businesses to emerging entrepreneurs to established brands. The fee reduction is directly in response to feedback from our sellers, especially small businesses,” the report said quoting Amit Nanda, Director Selling Partner Services at Amazon India.

However, the company clarified that changes are not temporary and would be effective beyond the festive season too.

“While the timing of the fee cuts aligns with the festive season, Amazon underscores that these changes are not temporary measures. The fee decrease will give sellers an opportunity to optimize their operations in time for the Diwali shopping rush and set the stage for sustained success well beyond the festivities,” the report said.

“Sellers, particularly those selling affordable products, will experience a significant decrease in fees on Amazon. This will provide them with an opportunity to reinvest in their business for accelerated growth,” the report quoted Nanda.

According to PTI, Amazon also stated that as a marketplace it does not have a role in setting of prices and bringing changes in the prices. Prices depend on the seller. However, the latest reduction in selling fees will enable growth and would further expand the product portfolio.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM IST
