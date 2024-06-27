Amazon leans into generative AI to manage its finances
Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Jun 2024, 04:33 PM IST
SummaryOne of the world’s largest online retailers is looking to wring new efficiencies and cost savings out of greater reliance on the technology.
Amazon.com is stepping up its use of generative artificial intelligence throughout its finance teams, as many companies look for ways to effectively move from testing and experimenting with the technology to prime time.
