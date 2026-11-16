Amazon loses 40 internet satellites after Boeing-Lockheed’s Vulcan rocket fails- Here’s what happened

A Vulcan rocket operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, failed shortly after liftoff from Florida on Sunday, destroying its payload of 40 satellites belonging to Amazon's Leo internet network. The incident marks the first mission failure in the launch company's history.

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The rocket encountered an anomaly approximately 10 minutes after taking off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The cause of the failure remains unclear.

The incident is a major setback for ULA's flagship rocket, which the company had been preparing to deploy more regularly to support Amazon's growing satellite internet constellation.

In a statement, ULA confirmed that the rocket had failed to deliver its payload into orbit.

"Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit," the company said.

ULA added that it was too early to determine the exact cause of the incident, noting that the data from the flight would help investigators understand what went wrong.

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The failure is likely to trigger an extensive technical investigation, potentially grounding the rocket for several months. This could further strain the US launch industry, which is already facing capacity constraints due to rocket-related setbacks and other operational challenges.

Amazon, meanwhile, acknowledged the risks associated with space launches and expressed confidence in its launch partner.

"There is risk with any launch, and that's especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01," Amazon said in a statement, referring to Sunday's flight. "ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they'll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan."

Sunday's mission was the fifth flight of the Vulcan rocket since its debut in 2024. It was also the vehicle's first launch in nine months, following a prolonged pause caused by separate technical investigations involving its solid rocket boosters and BE-4 core engines.

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The BE-4 engines are supplied by Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Blue Origin was assisting ULA with the investigation into Sunday's failure.

ULA had already been examining problems involving Vulcan's solid rocket boosters, which were encountered during its previous two missions. Both flights, including a February mission for the US Space Force, successfully delivered their payloads into orbit. However, the Pentagon had yet to clear the rocket for further national security missions, pending its performance during Sunday's Amazon launch.

Blue Origin has also faced technical challenges involving its BE-4 engines. Its New Glenn rocket suffered an explosion on the launchpad in May, with a subsequent investigation identifying the engine as the cause. Following the incident, Blue Origin modified the engines it had supplied to ULA for Vulcan, company spokesperson Jessica Rye told Reuters in August.

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It remains unclear whether the BE-4 engines contributed to Sunday's failure. Initial indications suggested that the anomaly occurred after Vulcan's second stage, which was carrying the Amazon satellites, separated from the first-stage booster powered by the BE-4 engines.

ULA's first mission failure Founded in 2006, United Launch Alliance was established through the merger of Boeing's Delta rocket programme and Lockheed Martin's Atlas rocket programme.

The company had maintained a 100% mission success record since its formation, making Sunday's incident its first launch failure. Its predecessor Delta and Atlas rocket programmes had recorded only a handful of failures over several decades.

Rocket setbacks delay Amazon's race against SpaceX's Starlink The failure is another setback for Amazon as it races to deploy satellites using third-party launch providers, many of which have had groundings and failures. The New Glenn explosion in May happened days before it was due to launch Amazon Leo satellites.

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The rocket failures have persistently held up Amazon's bid to rival SpaceX's vast Starlink internet network, which has more than 11,000 satellites and millions of customers worldwide.

SpaceX's wide lead over its satellite rivals is due in part to the advantage of having its own rocket to launch its satellites, while other companies spend billions of dollars on external launches.

Since 2025, 398 Leo satellites have been deployed across 14 launches, about 12% of the 3,236 satellites Amazon needs for global service coverage. The company has hoped to start initial internet service this year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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