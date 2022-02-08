Amazon may revise Future bailout offer

“The new investors, including Samara Capital, which could be brought in by Amazon will get to buy the small stores from FRL directly. And, FRL’s big stores such as Big Bazaar and Fbb can be transferred to a new subsidiary of the proposed Indian owned and controlled company, wherein FRL will hold 51%, and the other investors such as Samara Capital can hold 49% stake. Amazon can have an indirect stake in the Indian owned and controlled company to facilitate further investments whenever required," said the first person.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}