Amazon boosts investment in speed for faster deliveries across multiple products

“We deliver an assortment of 1 million products on the same day to Prime members and 4 million products the next day. This is the kind of investment we have made in speed. So for us, it is very broad based—i.e how to get the largest number of products, to the largest number of customers at the fastest speed possible. That's our focus and we'll continue to speed it up," Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, categories, Amazon India, said in an interview with Mint. "We have launched sub same-day deliveries in metro cities and are expanding it. You can get products as fast as four-to-six hours. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of products."