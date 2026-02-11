Why Amazon is unbundling Prime into smaller video, music, and shopping packs
Summary
Amazon's India-specific pivot for a service long defined by its all-in-one pitch reflects evolving market dynamics, where metro subscribers are primarily interested in streaming content.
NEW DELHI : E-commerce giant Amazon is unbundling its Prime membership, which bundles video streaming, music, free delivery, and exclusive deals, into distinct tiers tailored to different customer segments across India.
