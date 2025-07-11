Amazon quick commerce biz to see 'hockey stick growth': CEO Samir Kumar

New Delhi: Online marketplace Amazon India on Thursday said it will expand its quick commerce service beyond the top metros following a soft launch in Bengaluru. The online commerce platform also went live in the national capital a few days ago, albeit in select pin codes.

In an interview with Mint, Samir Kumar, the newly appointed Amazon India country manager, said, “We are going to get to wherever we believe our customers are and where we believe our future customers will come from. So, that's all of India.”

To be sure, Amazon rolled out "Amazon Now" as a pilot last year in Bengaluru in response to heightened competition from existing quick commerce players that are gaining momentum, at least in sales of daily essentials, quickly online.

Amazon has rolled out the feature within its existing app, enabling quick deliveries across thousands of stock-keeping units (SKUs).

"We started in Bengaluru, and the first few months were just testing. We want to make sure that whatever we wish to provide to our customers, we can keep up the promise. Getting that right took us a couple of months. Once we got that model right, now you'll see a hockey stick growth, so it's coming soon to a city near you," Kumar said, addressing questions about the platform’s plans to expand in other markets.

In Delhi, the quick commerce service is available in select pin-codes but is expanding.

While specifics of the rollout remain under wraps, he said, "We have a very aggressive plan. I'll be reviewing the plan every few weeks; we continue to update that. But we have plans not just for the big cities, but beyond as well.”

Delivery speed Kumar joined Amazon in 1999 and helped launch the Amazon Development Centre in India in 2004. He took over the role of India country manager last October.

Amazon is now part of the established e-commerce platforms and upstarts such as Zepto and Blinkit that have prompted a shift in consumer habits and pushed more companies to speed up their delivery timelines.

The company is creating micro-fulfillment centres to service such orders.

Kumar said selection, value, and convenience will remain key as Amazon scales the business.

“That’s part of our flywheel. I think convenience, a big part of that, is speed. In the speed game, we are coming in strong. Most of these 10-minute deliveries have to be within a kilometre or two, especially in densely populated areas. If you do it the right way, then this micro fulfillment node has to be closer to the customer. That means the size (of centres) will be small and the assortment we carry will not exceed a limited set of stock keeping units,” he said.

The move comes as India’s quick-commerce market is set to triple by FY28. India’s quick-commerce market is estimated to have reached around ₹64,000 crore in FY25, growing at a staggering CAGR of 142% during FY22-FY25, it said Thursday. However, the market is concentrated in India's top cities.

Others are taking note, too.

Rival Flipkart is set to double its network of dark stores to 800 by the end of 2025 to expand its Flipkart Minutes quick commerce service.

Q-comm effort “Quick commerce has become mainstream, and the entry of horizontal platforms like Flipkart and Amazon is more out of force as the users (and their share of wallet) have been rapidly moving to Quick commerce platforms,” Jefferies said in a report released last month. “Specifically, on Amazon, we think these are early days, and the offering needs to have enough scale in terms of coverage to be a meaningful player in the overall quick commerce market. This may require serious effort, including burn, given Amazon lacks brand recall for quick commerce, unlike incumbents,” it said.

Kumar said the company will leverage data and science to ensure it carries the right inventory.

“You need to have the science, the supply chain, so that you can optimise your selection that you carry while optimising the space, because we have limited space, and I believe that our science and technology that we are deploying and our years of experience will come in handy in the long run. In the short term, we will be in the mode of building it up and scaling it up,” he said.

Last month, the company said that as part of its commitment to building and operating India's safest, fastest, and most reliable operations network, Amazon will invest over $233 million in 2025.

This new investment builds on Amazon’s previous investments in creating an operations network that helps the company deliver to all serviceable pin codes across India.

In all, Amazon has promised to invest $26 billion in India by 2030. The company started online commerce operations in India in 2013.

Smaller cities As of 2024, the company had invested $11 billion in businesses, including investments in data centres, fulfillment centres, a logistics network spanning the country, digital payment infrastructure, technology to digitise sellers and boost exports from India, innovations, etc. It also operates Amazon Prime music, the online payment service Amazon Pay, and the OTT platform Prime Video in India.

Kumar said the marketplace, which sells everything from shoes to gadgets, will continue to focus on price, selection, and convenience.

“The core inputs of the business are crucial for us. I am going to continue looking at adding more selection, getting to better speed, and ensuring we are getting the best value for our customers. Our sellers are happy working on our platform,” he said.

Tier two and beyond cities are a big area of focus for the company, he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on regulatory hurdles faced by online marketplaces on India in regard to ownership of inventory and anti-competitive practices on their platforms Kumar said the company welcomes scrutiny of its business.

“When you are inventing on behalf of customers—you have to be willing to be misunderstood. We are focused on our customers, and we believe that we play by the rules of the country—we are following all the rules and regulations. There will always be scrutiny wherever we operate…when you build a large business. We welcome scrutiny. We think we are doing a good job for our customers,” he said.

Amazon draws 65% of orders from non-metros in its business; such markets account for over 80% of new customers.

In FY24, Amazon India's marketplace arm, Amazon Seller Services, reported a 14% jump in operating revenue to ₹25,406 crore; loss in the period narrowed by 29% to ₹3,470 crore.

Commenting on the company's financials, Kumar said the company is in India for the “long-term.”