Eyeing Q-com catch-up, Amazon taps Fresh backbone to fuel Now's 100-city expansion

Bengaluru: Amazon India is leaning on a grocery supply chain built over years to power an aggressive quick commerce expansion, as the company races to narrow the gap with the earlier entrants.
The e-commerce giant plans to expand Amazon Now to 100 cities through a network of over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs) in the coming months, up nearly three times the current level, while continuing to grow Amazon Fresh in smaller cities where scheduled grocery deliveries remain popular, Srikant Sree Ram, director of Amazon Fresh, told Mint. Amazon Now currently services 20 cities.
“We want to get to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across 100 cities in a matter of months. But to achieve those numbers, we have to build the backend in parallel. The supply chain and infrastructure have to scale alongside the front end,” Ram said.