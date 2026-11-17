New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to procure renewable energy worth $7 billion in India by 2030.

In a statement, the company said that the investment announced on Tuesday would be in addition to $4 billion already contracted for renewable energy investments in the country. The new investment plan comes against the backdrop of Amazon's global goal, announced during the day, to reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity powering its operations by 65% by 2030. The company said its renewable energy investments in India will contribute to its new global goal.

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"The new target means that every unit of electricity the company consumes will be associated with 65% fewer carbon emissions against a 2019 baseline. With the backdrop of growing global energy demand, the target represents a milestone on the way to Amazon’s climate pledge goal to be net-zero carbon by 2040," it said.

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Power purchase agreements As part of its energy transition roadmap, the company also announced the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs) for about 934MW of renewable energy from Renew, Sunsure and Waaree.

The PPAs have been signed with:

Sunsure for 234 MW of wind capacity in Bijapur, Karnataka, and 200 MW of solar and wind capacity in Tumkur, Karnataka;

Waaree for 300 MW of solar capacity in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh; and

Renew for 200 MW of solar capacity in Dinkar, Rajasthan. Amazon, however, said these PPAs have been signed under the existing capex plan of $4 billion and will take its operational contracted green power capacity in the country to 2GW.

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Pralhad Joshi, union minister for new and renewable energy, said such investments play an important role in advancing India’s clean energy ambitions, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable economic growth.

"They also demonstrate the growing confidence of global companies in India’s renewable energy sector and its potential to attract long-term investment, create economic opportunities and accelerate the country’s energy transition. We look forward to continued collaboration with industry to advance India’s renewable energy goals,” he said.

Kara Hurst, chief sustainability officer at Amazon, said, “This additional investment of $7 billion underlines our long-term commitment, helping bring additional wind and solar capacity online while contributing to India’s energy security and long-term renewable energy ambitions. By expanding access to renewable energy at scale, we aim to help meet India’s growing electricity demand, strengthen the country’s energy security and contribute to its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.”

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Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio in India includes power from 14 utility-scale wind and solar projects that add carbon-free energy to the grid, as well as 43 on-site solar installations across its facilities in India that help power its operations.

Globally, Amazon is among the major corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy, with more than 700 wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of more than 40GW.

Global technology giants have been ramping up their green power procurement in India which aligns with India's energy transition goal of adding up 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. In June, Meta partnered with CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy to procure about 1GW of renewable energy. In December last year, Google tied up with Renew for 150MW of green power.

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About the Author Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.