Home / Companies / Amazon set to establish a fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi by 2024

Amazon set to establish a fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi by 2024

Amazon's project will be in line with the UAE's ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
1 min read . 04:08 PM IST Reuters

  • The project will create thousands of jobs, boosting Abu Dhabi's logistics sector and retail ecosystem
  • Center will be built in accordance with Amazon's carbon-reduction strategies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DUBAI : Amazon has partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to establish a fulfilment centre by 2024 to be built in accordance with the company's carbon-reduction strategies, the Abu Dhabi government's media office said on Sunday.

The project will create thousands of jobs, boosting Abu Dhabi's logistics sector and retail ecosystem and will be in line with the UAE's ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the media office added.

The project will create thousands of jobs, boosting Abu Dhabi's logistics sector and retail ecosystem and will be in line with the UAE's ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the media office added. 

The project will create thousands of jobs, boosting Abu Dhabi's logistics sector and retail ecosystem and will be in line with the UAE's ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the media office added. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

