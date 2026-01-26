Why Amazon wants its sellers to create their own websites for free
Sakshi Sadashiv 4 min read 26 Jan 2026, 04:57 pm IST
Summary
Amazon is pushing SmartBiz, a free tool for Indian sellers to build websites. While this risks losing marketplace commissions and ad revenue, it secures Amazon’s role as the logistics and payment provider for the growing D2C sector.
Amazon is inviting its Indian sellers to set up independent online storefronts, a move that appears to undermine its dominant marketplace in favour of becoming the backbone of the country's growing direct-to-consumer economy.
