Amazon to bet $35 billion more on India, total to hit $75 billion by 2030

NEW DELHI: Amazon Inc. on Wednesday sharply raised the scale of its India ambition, outlining plans to invest more than $35 billion across its businesses by 2030, a move that will take its cumulative investment in the country to $75 billion by the end of the decade.

The announcement marks one of Amazon’s strongest signals yet that India remains a priority growth market even as competition intensifies and the company pushes to expand its logistics, cloud and digital infrastructure.

The new commitment also marks a steep jump from a July blog post, where Amazon had said its total investments in India would reach $26 billion by 2030. The fresh guidance underscores how the company is recasting its India plans around business expansion and three strategic pillars—artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digitization, export growth and job creation, it said in a statement.

Wednesday's investment establishes Amazon as the largest foreign investor in India, consultancy Keystone Strategy was quoted as saying in the statement, as also among the top job creators in the country.

Amazon has already poured nearly $40 billion into India since 2010, building out its logistics, payments, cloud and retail infrastructure. By 2030, it now plans to create an additional one million job opportunities, increase cumulative exports enabled via its platforms to $80 billion, and extend AI-enabled benefits to 15 million small businesses and hundreds of millions of shoppers.

“We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global. Looking ahead, we're excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth, as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030,” the statement quoted Amit Agarwal, senior vice president, emerging markets, Amazon, as saying.

Speaking at Amazon's flagship Sambhav event in the capital on Wednesday, Agarwal said.

The announcement comes as India’s e-commerce market continues its rapid expansion. The sector is projected to reach ₹27,000 billion by 2030, or 16% of India's overall retail market, driven by greater accessibility, easier payments, immersive product trials and more personalised shopping experiences for a tech-savvy consumer base, according to recent Deloitte estimates.

Quick commerce, in particular, has emerged as a high-stakes new front, promising deliveries within minutes and attracting aggressive investments from large online platforms looking to capture urban demand. A late entrant to this segment, Amazon has said it plans to exit 2025 with 300 dark stores.

The company, which began its online commerce operations in India in 2013, also operates Amazon Pay, Prime Video and Amazon Music locally. It competes with Walmart-backed Flipkart, as well as homegrown e-commerce platforms Meesho and Nykaa. As the market expands, companies have been ploughing more capital into reaching new shoppers, strengthening back-end infrastructure and speeding up delivery.

Part of Amazon’s spending push is already visible in its cloud and AI footprint: in May 2023, the company announced plans to invest $12.7 billion by 2030 to expand infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra. Earlier this year, it also committed fresh investments to enhance operations infrastructure and develop new tools and technology for its fulfilment network.

In 2023, Amazon president and chief executive Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the company announced an additional $15 billion investment across its India businesses.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Global Selling programme has completed 10 years in India, with cumulative exports through its platform crossing $20 billion. To accelerate the next phase, Amazon has launched “Accelerate Exports,” a manufacturing-focused initiative aimed at connecting digital-first entrepreneurs with trusted manufacturers and bringing traditionally offline manufacturing clusters onto global e-commerce channels. As part of this, Amazon will conduct on-ground onboarding drives across more than 10 manufacturing hubs.