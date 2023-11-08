Amazon to Offer Lower-Cost Primary Care to Prime Members in Latest Healthcare Push

The company, in its latest healthcare push, plans to offer its millions of Amazon Prime subscribers a low-cost annual membership to One Medical, the primary-care business it purchased for $3.9 billion.

Amazon.com is turning to Prime members to bolster its healthcare business, an industry the company has sought to crack for years without significant success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tech giant on Wednesday revealed plans to offer its millions of Amazon Prime subscribers a low-cost annual membership to One Medical, the primary-care business Amazon purchased for $3.9 billion earlier this year. Amazon says Prime subscribers can now become One Medical members for $9 a month, or $99 a year. The typical cost to become a One Medical member is $199 annually.

“What we’re doing is applying our skill sets, our fundamentals, in a different industry," said Neil Lindsay, the company’s senior vice president of health services. He added that the company is trying to create different paths for customers to reach primary care. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move is the company’s latest effort to disrupt the healthcare industry, including in primary care, pharmacy and even medical drone deliveries after unsuccessful attempts in recent years to crack the market. Amazon executives including Chief Executive Andy Jassy have said healthcare is one of several new business areas that could become a pillar of the company.

After its purchase of One Medical, some analysts have suggested that Amazon’s ultimate ambition could be to eventually build an expansive healthcare offering that could compete with traditional primary care and employee medical plans.

Such an “Amazon Prime Health" product has yet to materialize. A One Medical membership provides patients access to some virtual-care services that are included in the annual fee, as well as in-person visits at clinics across the U.S. that require additional payments either through insurance plans or out-of-pocket. Other services including medical testing also are available. Amazon Prime members currently pay $139 annually to access perks including Amazon’s fast shipping service and Prime Video streaming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While some employers currently pay the $199 One Medical annual membership cost for their workers, it is unclear how many Prime members will see the new lower fee as enticing. Several of the company’s earlier healthcare efforts didn’t work, including a joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase that ended after three years and a telehealth service named Amazon Care that it shut last year. The company in July laid off about 80 employees in its pharmacy unit.

“They are unproven, and it’s a really hard system to break into," Lyndean Brick, CEO of healthcare consulting firm Advis, said of Amazon. “They need a lot more providers and a lot more bandwidth. [One Medical] is a start, but they have to have other pieces."

Amazon has said it is in its early days of its healthcare plans, and that it has been pleased with the progress it is making, including in its pharmacy business that it says is experiencing substantial growth, despite the earlier layoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company earlier this year completed its purchase of 1Life Healthcare Inc., which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical. The deal gave Amazon access to One Medical’s virtual primary-care services, as well as dozens of medical offices throughout the U.S. and deals with thousands of companies to provide health benefits to employees through in-person and virtual care.

In August, Amazon expanded its Amazon Clinic business nationwide after first launching the unit in 2022. The service has a marketplace of virtual care providers aimed at treating common conditions such as urinary tract infections and pinkeye. In October, the company said it would begin delivering prescription medicine by drone in College Station, Texas, one of two cities the company has tested out drone deliveries.

The company has previously turned to Prime members to scale up its health ambitions. It earlier this year began to offer Prime subscribers unlimited access to commonly prescribed generic medications for $5 a month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon and One Medical have sought to integrate some services since the purchase and have aimed to build customer trust in Amazon’s offerings, One Medical Chief Executive Trent Green said in an interview in September. While One Medical represents Amazon’s latest big bet in healthcare, the business is still trying to prove itself in the healthcare world. The San Francisco-based medical company, which was founded in the 2000s, had experienced deepening financial losses before Amazon bought it.

Write to Sebastian Herrera at sebastian.herrera@wsj.com

