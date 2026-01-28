Amazon turns over a new leaf in physical stores. It’s about grocery delivery.

Mizuho analysts led by David Bellinger said developing a larger fulfillment network could help Amazon push its market share into the mid-single digit range over the next two to three years from an estimated 3% in the category now. But the analysts also note that for the 12 months ended in June 2025, grocery rival Kroger had about 8.5% market share of grocery spending, Costco had about 8.4%, and Publix had 4.1%.