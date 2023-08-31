Amazon unveils initiatives to boost India's digital economy and exports: Report

Amazon partners with India Post to enhance digital economy and exports, including cross-border logistics. AI-based seller assistance and logistics capabilities will be introduced, supported by a $15 billion investment by 2030.

Amazon has reportedly unveiled initiatives to enhance India's digital economy and exports, including a cross-border logistics partnership with India Post.

According to a report by ET Government, the plan extends e-commerce export opportunities to numerous small enterprises, while also collaborating with Indian Railways for faster delivery.

Reportedly, Amazon aims to introduce AI-based seller assistance and open logistics capabilities for D2C brands. The company's $15 billion investment in India by 2030 supports these efforts. A commemorative postal stamp symbolizing the partnership was revealed, focusing on digitalizing millions of small businesses for economic growth and global access.

The report further highlights that this initiative aims to broaden the e-commerce export prospects for numerous micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide. Furthermore, Amazon is actively collaborating with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFC), a part of Indian Railways, to facilitate quicker deliveries for its sellers to customers throughout the country.

In addition, the firm unveiled intentions to launch a personalized digital assistant for sellers, leveraging generative AI technology. Furthermore, the company extended its logistics and supply chain proficiencies to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands nationwide.

"We had recently announced an incremental investment of $15 billion in India across all our businesses by 2030 and will continue to be a partner in India's growth in the 21st century," stated Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, Amazon during the company's event.

Amazon and India Post revealed a special commemorative postage stamp, commemorating the collaboration between the two in catering to customers across all serviceable pin codes, totaling 100 percent coverage.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, expressed his happiness upon learning about Amazon's dedication to digitalizing 10 million MSMEs, creating two million employment opportunities, and fostering $20 billion in ecommerce exports from India by 2025.

Singh further mentioned that for numerous small businesses throughout India, embracing digitalization can provide economic expansion, wider customer outreach, decreased marketing and distribution costs, and entry into international markets. These declarations came after a meeting between Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Prime Minister's official visit to the United States in June.