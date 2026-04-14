Amazon worker dies on warehouse floor; colleagues continue working around his body – ‘Let’s get back to work’

In a shocking incident, an Amazon employee at Troutdale, Oregon, died at work, allegedly going unnoticed for a significant period. A company spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the incident occurred last week at the distribution centre.

According to a report by The Western Edge, the worker collapsed on the floor at the PDX9 warehouse. He reportedly lay unattended for over an hour while others continued working around him. The man is believed to have died on Monday, 6 April. He was reportedly 46 years old.

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The report further claimed that workers were instructed to continue operations for more than an hour after the incident. Employees continued fetching totes, picking items off shelves, and loading packages onto trucks while the man’s body remained on the floor.

It is also alleged that top managers did not halt operations immediately following the incident.

The exact cause of death remains unknown.

Also Read | Amazon denies reports of 14,000 layoffs planned for May

Supervisor tells employee: ‘Just turn around and not look’ Recalling the supervisor’s response, an employee told The Western Edge, “Just turn around and not look. Let’s get back to work.”

Paramedics later arrived at the facility, and the section of the warehouse where the incident occurred was subsequently closed off.

Employees react Reportedly, the death has left employees at the facility concerned about their health and safety.

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"I’ve struggled to sleep,” an employee told the portal, adding. “I have a lot of anxiety over walking back into that building.”

Reacting to the incident, several people on Reddit debated what could have caused it. While one talked about multiple injuries reported in the facility, another claimed that the building had become unusually hot.

A user wrote in the comments, “Rest in peace. My condolences to their family and everyone affected. Portland Fire and Rescue put it out as a Cardiac Arrest. This heat is no joke. It was soooo hot and stuffy in the building today. Not saying that’s what caused anything, but conditions like that definitely aren’t safe, especially this early in April. They need to do something, open up the vents or improve airflow. Also, those sound curtains they put up in AFE1 & AFE2… wonder if that is affecting ventilation throughout the floors.”

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“That building is known for having a large number of injuries. At least they had the decency and respect to send everyone home,” added another.

One more said, “This is coming just after I reported that the fans are not working properly or at all and that I had to leave early one day due to feeling overwhelmingly heated (nauseous and dizzy). After putting up sound curtains, the building heat has not been turned off, which means that our 15-minute break (5 min walking) doesn't actually cool us down at all.”

Check more comments here:

Amazon responds Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Amazon confirmed the incident. Sam Stephenson told TechCrunch, “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their loved ones during this difficult time.”

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“We’ve been in touch with his family and have provided resources to support them. For employees at our PDX9 facility, we’ve provided on-site grief counsellors and additional support. We’re thankful for the work of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department and local emergency medical services.”

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.