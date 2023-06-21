Amazon.com sued for enrolling millions of consumers into paid subscription 'without consent'2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 10:22 PM IST
The FTC sued Amazon in federal court in Seattle, alleging that ‘Amazon has knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime’.
The US Federal Trade Commission on 21 June sued Amazon.com in federal court in Seattle, accusing it of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid subscription Amazon Prime service 'without their consent', while making it hard for them to cancel. This is the latest action by the agency against the e-commerce giant in recent weeks.
