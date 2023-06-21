The US Federal Trade Commission on 21 June sued Amazon.com in federal court in Seattle, accusing it of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid subscription Amazon Prime service 'without their consent', while making it hard for them to cancel. This is the latest action by the agency against the e-commerce giant in recent weeks.

The FTC sued Amazon in federal court in Seattle, alleging that ‘Amazon has knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime’, reported news agency Reuters.

In the court, the FTC alleged that Amazon used 'manipulative, coercive or deceptive user-interface designs known as 'dark patterns' to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically renewing Prime subscriptions'.

As per details, the move has been initiated by President Joe Biden's administration, which intends to rein in the outsized market power of Big Tech firms as it tries to increase competition to create greater consumer protection.

Annual revenue:

The FTC claimed that Amazon Prime is the world's largest subscription program that generates $25 billion in annual revenue. In the package, the firm offers fast, free shipping on millions of items, various discounts, and access to movies, music, and television series, as well as other benefits.

Looking at the details, prime members in the United States pay $139 per year and drive much of Amazon's sales volume. Amazon Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide.

The FTC alleged 'one of Amazon's primary business goals - and the primary business goal of Prime - is increasing subscriber numbers', added the Reuters report.

In the lawsuit filed by FTC, in April Amazon changed its cancellation process after substantial pressure from the department, however, the 'violations are ongoing' and it still 'requires five clicks on desktop and six on mobile for consumers to cancel from Amazon.com'.

The FTC is now seeking civil penalties and a permanent injunction to prevent future violations. On Wednesday, Amazon's shares were down 0.9% in midday trading.

LiveMint could not independently confirm the report.

It is to be known that, since March 2021, the FTC has been investigating sign-up and cancellation processes for the Prime program.

"Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money," Reuters quoted FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

Iliad Flow:

According to the complainant, consumers who attempted to cancel Prime were faced with multiple labyrinthine steps to accomplish the task of canceling. Amazon used the term 'Iliad Flow' to describe the process it began in 2016, referencing Homer's epic poem about the lengthy Trojan War, The FTC complaint said, adding, the firm committed 'intentional misconduct' meant to delay the FTC's investigation by providing 'bad faith' responses to requests for documents.

On 31 May, the FTC announced a $5.8 million settlement with Amazon's Ring doorbell camera unit following the agency said cameras had been used for spying on some customers. On the same day, the FTC said Amazon agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it violated children's privacy rights by failing to delete Alexa virtual assistant technology recordings at the request of parents and keeping them longer than necessary.