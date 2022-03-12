Amazon’s charm offensive needs to expand

A more shareholder-friendly Amazon could help turn that sentiment, especially as the company enters a slower-growth phase more befitting an enterprise about to pass $500 billion in annual sales. But Mr. Jassy also needs to figure out how to carry that sentiment over to Washington, which has taken an especially dim view of Amazon of late. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the Justice Department seeking an investigation into Amazon for a potentially criminal obstruction of Congress, a move not taken against other tech giants that are being investigated by lawmakers for alleged anticompetitive behavior.