Amazon’s newest competitors are stepping into its territory

Fast-fashion company Shein and TikTok’s shopping unit are expanding in Amazon.com’s territory, seeking to poach Amazon’s employees and building out workspaces in the same Seattle-area office tower.

The two companies are bolstering their staff at a 22-story tower near Seattle known as the Key Center, and both are recruiting current and former Amazon employees as they expand their U.S. logistics and supply-chain operations.

The move into Amazon’s home city represents a new front in what has quickly grown into one of the tech giant’s greatest retail threats. Shein, TikTok and e-commerce company Temu, all of which have Chinese roots and close ties to sellers in Asia where many products sold on Amazon originate, are investing heavily in U.S. online shopping.

TikTok launched a shopping tool on its app last year, and Shein has become America’s largest fast-fashion seller. Many of the e-commerce products TikTok creators market on that platform are from Shein, though TikTok says hundreds of thousands of products come from other sellers.

Seattle has long been a hub for logistics talent because of Amazon’s presence, said Will Gordon, a former Amazon executive and co-founder of Latchel, which sells home-maintenance services.

But companies that try to replicate Amazon’s success aren’t guaranteed to do well, Gordon said. Logistics firms like Flexport and now-defunct Convoy have relied on former Amazon talent and struggled.

“What works at Amazon may not work at another company," Gordon said. “The Amazon way—the process and metrics-driven approach—has to be adapted."

Shein, which operates a large office in Los Angeles, appears to be just getting started in the Seattle area, with only a handful of employees there now, including head of logistics, Wei “Andy" Huang, who formerly worked at Amazon and Chinese conglomerate Alibaba. Its newest employees there are setting up what will be a major logistics hub, people familiar with the matter said.

The goal is to build out its U.S. warehouse presence, although planning is still in the early phases. In a LinkedIn post, Huang wrote that the company was hiring for senior logistics roles in Seattle.

Similarly, the growing TikTok staff at the Key Center includes roles in logistics and e-commerce. Dozens of ex-Amazon employees work at TikTok in the Seattle area in various roles. TikTok owner ByteDance recently subleased an additional 66,000 square feet of space at the Key Center after first subleasing 44,000 square feet in 2021, according to real-estate brokerage Broderick Group. The company’s staffing strategy there includes hiring Amazon employees, a person familiar with the matter said. TikTok says it hires people from many different work backgrounds.

In a statement, Amazon said it is “always listening to customer feedback and continually innovating to offer an outstanding shopping experience." A spokeswoman said that healthy competition is good for customers, businesses and innovation. She also said employees go to Amazon because of its innovation and opportunities to develop new skills.

Shein and TikTok’s attention on U.S. logistics fits a growing need for the companies if they are to successfully take on Amazon in the U.S. TikTok last year launched its TikTok Shop platform, a marketplace on its app that relies on merchants to ship out their own products. Shein, meanwhile, operates at least one warehouse in Indiana.

The U.S. is Shein’s biggest market. Shein currently ships the bulk of its products from China. The company has made a push to diversify its supply chain outside China and has been focused on building fulfillment facilities in the U.S. It is building a second U.S. warehouse in Cherry Valley, Calif.

Building out U.S. warehouses could help Shein be closer to its consumers. It could also help Shein attract U.S. sellers and brands to its platform, which could lead to higher-margin revenue for the company, analysts say.

Much of what has kept Amazon in a commanding position in the U.S. is its logistics and supply chain, which has set a standard for efficiency and boasts hundreds of warehouses throughout the country that enable it to deliver packages in two days or less. Amazon in January said that more than four billion items arrived the same or next day in the U.S. in 2023.

Shein and TikTok’s push for Seattle staff comes at an opportune time. Amazon has slashed jobs in recent months across its healthcare, entertainment, devices and gaming divisions, citing shifting priorities—including a focus on artificial intelligence—across its businesses. The cuts arrived after the company laid off roughly 27,000 employees about a year ago.

Amazon is accustomed to talent wars in Seattle. In years past, competitors such as online pet retailer Chewy opened major offices in the area and filled their ranks with current and former Amazon employees. Some Amazon executives have also gone on to form their own companies.

The threat from Shein, TikTok and Temu has become a pressing issue for Amazon. Shein and Temu have seen soaring popularity in the U.S. due to low-price items that make up much of the companies’ sales. They have also faced scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over their sourcing and shipping practices. Shein, which has filed for a listing in the U.S., faces a spate of lawsuits alleging copyright infringement from independent designers to major brands, including one from Uniqlo, the Japanese fashion brand owned by Fast Retailing.

Analysts have estimated that Shein and Temu’s online traffic growth at times has been higher than Amazon’s. Amazon last year hadn’t matched prices of items on Temu, a rare strategy for a company that typically scours the internet with a variety of price-matching tools to ensure its site has some of the lowest prices online. Amazon has said that the number of customers across its website and apps continues to grow and that independent studies have found its prices are frequently the lowest online among major U.S. retailers.

TikTok, meanwhile, has been spending heavily to build a logistics operation and tried to lure third-party sellers by offering them a bigger cut of sales than Amazon. The company is also planning studios in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere where its creators can make shopping videos and livestreams, people familiar with the matter said. News website the Information earlier reported on the studio plans.

Amazon’s recent financial performance has proved that it remains the go-to online store for Americans. The company said this month that its profit in the three months through December surged to $10.6 billion, its strongest level in two years.

Amazon has maneuvered to defend its retail empire. It struck recent logistics deals with Canadian e-commerce company Shopify, as well as Salesforce, and also partnered with Meta Platforms’ Instagram for product sales.

In December, Amazon sharply reduced the fees it charges merchants that sell clothes below $20, a move industry analysts saw as a response to the popularity of Shein and Temu. In a statement about the fee changes, Amazon said it sought to “help drive and incentivize even greater selection for customers and competitive prices."

