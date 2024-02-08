Amazon’s newest competitors are stepping into its territory
Sebastian Herrera , Shen Lu , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Feb 2024, 12:39 PM IST
SummaryShein and TikTok are expanding in Amazon’s backyard and recruiting its employees.
Fast-fashion company Shein and TikTok’s shopping unit are expanding in Amazon.com’s territory, seeking to poach Amazon’s employees and building out workspaces in the same Seattle-area office tower.
