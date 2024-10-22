Companies
Is Ambuja overpaying for Orient Cement?
Summary
- Ambuja’s acquisition of a significant stake in Orient Cement is a strategic bet on India’s growth story, but with earnings under pressure, the challenge now lies in making the premium payout deliver returns.
Ambuja Cements' acquisition of a 46.8% stake in Orient Cement for ₹395.4 per share has sparked debate about whether the company is paying a premium in a competitive market.
