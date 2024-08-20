AMD deal shows AI chip business isn’t just about chips
SummaryThe acquisition of ZT Systems brings needed hardware expertise, while divestiture plans should spare AMD a margin hit.
Advanced Micro Devices is buying a server company but has no plans to get into the server business. In the booming market for artificial-intelligence systems, that actually makes sense.
