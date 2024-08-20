AMD deal shows AI chip business isn’t just about chips

AMD has gone this route as well with its latest AI system called MI300, which helped the company’s data-center sales more than double to nearly $2.8 billion in the second quarter. But that is still just a fraction of the $25 billion in data-center sales analysts expect from Nvidia for the quarter ended in July, according to Visible Alpha. Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research said customers have used AMD’s systems mostly for “easier, low-scale use cases" in AI data centers to free up Nvidia’s systems for more demanding tasks.