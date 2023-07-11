America Has Shortage of Key Lead-Poisoning Drug
- Some regions are out of dimercaprol, and supplies are running out elsewhere for treatment of life-threatening condition
Supplies are running out for a key antidote for life-threatening lead poisoning.
The drug, named dimercaprol, has been a go-to treatment for years for the worst cases of lead poisoning. But doctors have had to scrounge for dwindling doses since the medicine’ssole manufacturer for the U.S. declared bankruptcy in February.
Now that some parts of the country don’t have any supplies left, doctors have been forced to turn to other,less preferred treatments.
“We’re using whatever we can get, knowing it will help, but not knowing if it’s doing as good of a job," said Dr. Diane Calello, who directs the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.
One child who was severely poisoned after ingesting lead paint dust had to wait two days during the spring while Calello helped find dimercaprol and anotherantidote needed, she said.
Certain chemotherapies, antibiotics and other drugs have gone into shortage in recent months, partly due to the squeeze confronting generic pharmaceutical companies that make some of the lower-margin treatments.
The Food and Drug Administration said it is working to find solutions for the dimercaprol shortage, perhaps including temporarily allowing hospitals to import foreign versions.
But it can’t take advantage of one potential solution—extending the expiry date for current supplies—because dimercaprol’s U.S. manufacturer Akorn Pharmaceuticals isn’t operating and can’t provide the data needed to support extending shelf life. Akorn didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Making matters worse, doctors said, another antidote—edetate calcium disodium, or EDTA, often used in tandem with dimercaprol—is also in shortage. The FDA in October allowed hospitals to import a version of EDTAauthorized in France, even though it hasn’t been approved in the U.S.
“This has really been stressful to us," said Dr. Hannah Hays, medical director of the Central Ohio Poison Control Center. Doctors are “in a really difficult position."
Children are most often the victims of lead poisoning, since lead paint chips and dust drift down to floors where infants and toddlers crawl and play. Adults who work in industrial jobs can also show up to emergency departments with lead poisoning.
A Wall Street Journal investigation, published this week, found an overlooked source of lead contamination in soil and water: abandoned telecommunications cables crisscrossing the country.Telecom companies have said cables they own don’t harm public health and don’t meaningfully contribute to environmental lead.
Even slightly elevated levels of lead in the blood are dangerous, especially for children, since it can affect brain development.
Lead poisoning can also produce symptoms such as headaches and stomach cramps, as well as memory loss, sleeping problems and a metallic taste. Children may develop more slowly, lose weight, vomit and be sluggish.
Dimercaprol and EDTA are used only for the most advanced cases, when doctors need to reduce blood lead levels as quickly as possible because high levels can be life-threatening, causing seizures or brain swelling or comas.
Dimercaprol is the preferred treatment for severe lead poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The drug attaches to the lead and allows the body to urinate it out.
“When we need the medicine, we really need to have it on hand," said Dr. Kevin Osterhoudt, a Philadelphia pediatrician and poison expert at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Its remaining supplies of dimercaprol will expire in August, he saidin a letter to the FDA asking the agency to fix the problem.
Physicians who treat lead poisoning said they typically inject patients first with dimercaprol, then follow up with EDTA, but now they may have to rely on EDTA alone.
British scientists discovered dimercaprol during World War II. Akorn, a manufacturer of generic drugs, was the only U.S. company making dimercaprol before filing for bankruptcy for the second time within three years.
The generic drug industry in recent years has faced low profit margins, and much of the business has moved to countries with lower labor costs such as India.
Doctors commonly use a pill, known as succimer, to treat less severe lead poisoning. That drug isn’t in shortage currently, but it has been at other times, most recently for about seven months in 2021,according to FDA data.
—Jared S. Hopkins contributed to this article.
Write to Liz Essley Whyte at liz.whyte@wsj.com