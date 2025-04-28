America Inc. slashes spending as tariff uncertainty swirls
Chip Cutter ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 28 Apr 2025, 07:08 AM IST
SummaryCEOs are pausing travel, delaying construction projects and slowing hiring in response to tariffs and cloudy economic forecasts: “Control the controllables.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The new directive inside C-suites: Trim anywhere you can.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less