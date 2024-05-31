American Express zooms ahead as Gen Z gets hooked on card rewards
Telis Demos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 May 2024, 05:18 PM IST
SummaryAmex has found that young spenders enjoy perks as much or more than their parents. Now it has to keep them happy.
A decade ago it was common to ask if younger Americans were falling out of love with plastic. The reasons offered were many: They had seen their parents deal with card debt; they didn’t care about frequent-flier miles; and they had new alternatives like buy-now-pay-later loans.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less