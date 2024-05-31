American Express zooms ahead as Gen Z gets hooked on card rewards

It may be the case that a cohort of millennials, some of whom started their financial lives around the time of the 2008-09 financial crisis, did feel some reluctance about credit cards. But Gen Z members who have entered early adulthood may not suffer the same hangup: TransUnion found in a recent study that 84% of Gen Z consumers in the study had at least one credit card as of the fourth quarter of 2023 at ages 22 to 24. This was “significantly higher" than the 61% of millennials at the same ages a decade ago, TransUnion found.