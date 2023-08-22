America’s corporate giants are getting harder to topple

A third explanation for the endurance of America’s incumbents is that their scale creates a momentum of its own around innovation. Joseph Schumpeter, the economist who coined the phrase “creative destruction", first argued that economic progress was propelled mostly by new entrants, noting in “The Theory of Economic Development", a book published in 1911, that “in general it is not the owner of stage-coaches who builds railways". By the time Schumpeter published “Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy", his magnum opus of 1942, he had changed his mind. It was, in fact, large firms—monopolies, even—that drove innovation, thanks to their ability to splash cash on research and development (R&D) and quickly monetise breakthroughs through existing customers and operations, spurred on by an ever-present fear of being toppled.