Amid Ramayana release, PVR INOX launches Sattvik menu: No onion, no garlic kuttu tacos, khichdi and more

As Ramayana Part One was released recently and became the number one trending film on social media, PVR INOX Limited has given a spin to its menu in view of the film. India’s one of the largest film exhibition companies has launched a Sattvik-certified vegetarian menu which would be available in its cinemas across India for a limited time.
The special menu features 10 food items which are certified for their ingredients and preparation processes, as per the company's official note. The menu aims to invite moviegoers to extend their celebrations beyond the screen, added the brand.
Awarded by Sattvik Certifications under the Sattvik Management Scheme, the curated all-vegetarian menu would be completely prepared without onion and garlic as per Ayurveda.
Audience can indulge in food options like Panchvati Tikki Chaat, Sabudana Vada, Paneer Pakoda and Sweet Potato Fries, or opt for Multigrain Khichdi, Quinoa Upma and Kuttu Avocado Tacos from the special menu. Jamun Blast, Moong Dal Halwa and Exotic Fruit Melange are also a part of the selection.
The food is said to complement the spirit of the film.
Apart from this, the company has also launched a Rudraksha collection as a keepsake to take home. The collection includes malas and bracelets which can be purchased across 100 cinemas in select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.
Talking about the initiatives, Gautam Dutt, CEO - Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Limited, said in a statement, “The enthusiasm for Ramayana has been wonderful to witness, with audiences coming together to celebrate the film this festive season. We wanted to build on that excitement with thoughtful additions to their cinema visit. Our Sattvik-certified menu brings together familiar flavours and fresh interpretations, while the Rudraksha collection offers a meaningful keepsake. Above all, we want to make an outing with family and friends feel a little more special. With this initiative, PVR INOX brings food, film and cultural expression together, giving audiences more to discover and enjoy during their festive cinema visits."
Meanwhile, the price range of these offerings remains unknown.
Live Mint has reached out to PVR INOX Ltd for a comment on it. A response is awaited.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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