Amid scorching heatwave, Zomato, Blinkit expand ‘insurance plan, SOS support’ and more for gig workers

Zomato and Blinkit, part of the Eternal group, have announced a series of measures to support their delivery partners during the ongoing heatwave in India. The company shared details of the initiative in a press release on Thursday. The move aims to strengthen existing efforts and introduce new safeguards to ensure the health and safety of gig workers operating in extreme temperatures.
Delivery partners are now covered under an enhanced health insurance programme. This includes OPD coverage with reimbursement of up to ₹5,000, along with IPD (hospitalisation) and day-care coverage of up to ₹1 lakh.
The programme also offers personal accident insurance with ₹10 lakh coverage in case of accidental death. In addition, delivery partners and their families — including spouse and children — can access teleconsultations and online doctor services. The company will bear the full cost of these premiums.
In case of medical emergencies, delivery partners can access ambulance services and 24x7 SOS support through a dedicated SOS button on the Zomato and Blinkit delivery partner apps.
The company said it uses a weather intelligence system to monitor seasonal patterns across India. Based on this, delivery partners receive timely in-app alerts and guidance to help them navigate extreme weather conditions safely.
During periods of extreme heat, customers using the Zomato and Blinkit apps are encouraged to offer a glass of water to delivery partners. They are also prompted to consider tipping as a gesture of support.
Blinkit has equipped its dark stores with summer-friendly facilities such as pedestal fans, air coolers, benches, and water dispensers. The company is also distributing over 1.5 lakh glucose sachets daily to delivery partners.
Blinkit’s ‘Doctor@Store’ initiative provides free medical consultations and treatment for delivery partners and their families. Initially launched at select locations, the service has now been expanded to cover around 50% of its dark stores. The programme has already facilitated more than 1.5 lakh consultations, with further expansion planned.
Through partnerships with restaurants, Zomato now offers access to over 5,000 rest points across India. These facilities provide water, shade, seating, and washrooms, allowing delivery partners to rest while waiting for orders.
Additionally, collaborations with TVS Motor Company and Shell have enabled access to rest points at select service stations and fuel pumps. These facilities are open to delivery partners across platforms, supporting the wider gig workforce.
Zomato is also offering cooling gear at subsidised prices via its delivery partner app. This includes lightweight sunscreen jackets with UPF 50+ protection, designed to provide sun protection and reduce heat exposure during long hours outdoors.